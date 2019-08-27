Breaking News Alert
Hartsville man wanted after not showing for his own trial

Crime
Photo courtesy: 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A Hartsville man is wanted after he failed to show up for his own trial.

According to the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, William Jonathan Brunson is wanted after not showing up for his trial on a charge of First-degree Burglary. The trial was held and Brunson was convicted in his absence. The details on his sentence have been sealed pending his capture.

“Violent felons like William Brunson are a threat to the safety of our community,” said Solicitor Will Rogers. “I am committed to addressing this important issue head-on with the assistance of local law enforcement. I would like to thank Sheriff Chavis and his deputies for the important work they did in this case.”

