HCPD looking for suspects in armed robbery case

Horry County police are searching for three suspects after an attempted armed robbery.
According to a press release, the incident took place at the Dollar General on Highway 701 South near Bucksport on the evening of June 20.
Three suspects entered the store in various disguises.
A white “hazmat-type” suit with a mask covering their face.
All black clothing with a covered face.
And a gray hoodie and black pants with a mask covering their face
Anyone with information regarding the identity and whereabouts of the individuals in these surveillance photos is asked to call HCPD Detective Thorpe at 843-915-8057.