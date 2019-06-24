HCPD looking for suspects in armed robbery case

Horry County police are searching for three suspects after an attempted armed robbery.

According to a press release, the incident took place at the Dollar General on Highway 701 South near Bucksport on the evening of June 20.

Three suspects entered the store in various disguises.

Courtesy: Horry County Police Department

A white “hazmat-type” suit with a mask covering their face.

Courtesy: Horry County Police Department

All black clothing with a covered face.

And a gray hoodie and black pants with a mask covering their face

Anyone with information regarding the identity and whereabouts of the individuals in these surveillance photos is asked to call HCPD Detective Thorpe at 843-915-8057.