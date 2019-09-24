HCPD search for fugitive in southern Horry County

Breaking News Alert
CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department had an increase in patrols in the southern precinct of the county for a search for a fugitive, according to a department spokesperson.

The Southern Precinct includes the Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach and Garden City areas. Police tell us the patrols started at around 11 a.m. Tuesday and concluded just before 1 p.m.

We reached out to police about the fugitive’s name and what charges they are wanted for. Police say they are not releasing the person’s identity at this time.

No one was taken into custody and police say there is no threat to the public.

