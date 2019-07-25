Help deputies identify man suspected of vehicle break-in

FLORENCE CO., SC (WBTW) – The sheriff’s office seeks help identifying a suspect in connection a vehicle theft in Florence.



Deputies responded to a vehicle break-in on Wednesday at about 1:30 p.m. on Waterford Drive. The victim told them somebody went into their vehicle and stole an amount of money.

The victim was able to confront and photograph the suspect before he fled on foot, according to deputies.

Anyone with information concerning the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 372, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888- CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone or Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.