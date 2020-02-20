Help investigators catch this suspect wanted for stealing fundraising money from Hartsville Elementary

HARTSVILLE, S.C (WBTW) – Someone stole fundraising money from West Hartsville Elementary School, according to the sheriff’s office.

Darlington County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking into a Sunday morning burglary at the school. During the burglary, fundraising money was stolen.

Investigators have released images of a suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying the person.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843)3984501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You can also submit tips through our mobile app; text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.