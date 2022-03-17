HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Due to COVID-19, there’s a backlog of court cases across South Carolina, but there aren’t enough attorneys to handle the backlog, causing cases to pile up.

Not being able to hire attorneys means the attorneys already on staff have to take on a bigger work load.

“We used to get 100, 150 resumes every time there was a job opening,” 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said. “Now, you’ll be lucky to get two.”

Richardson said his office is down five attorneys and at last week’s public safety meeting, Richardson and Donald Hazzard, public defender department head, made council aware of the issue.

“We can’t find one,” Hazzard said. “The other 15th Circuit defenders across the state are calling me saying hey, you finding anybody? No.”

Richardson said a lot of it has to do with pay.

“When people come out of law school with $180,000 to $200,000 worth of debt, it’s very hard to pay them enough to cover what is basically a mortgage,” Richardson said. “So it ends up having to be people that have really just got a heart for this type of work.”

Richardson said those attorneys are taking on extra caseloads to keep up with the work, which is constantly growing due to the size of the county.

“In Horry County, we will get about 10,000 felony warrants a year, we’ll get about 2,000 that we handle in Magistrates Court, and we have about 2,000 in family court,” Richardson said. “But that works out to about a 450 cases per person caseload, which is really, really high.”

Horry County is better off than other counties in the state because during the COVID-19 pandemic, the county did virtual court hearings. Horry County has the fifth-lowest number of backlogged cases, according to data.

“We didn’t shut down, we didn’t slow down and because of that it’s a manageable situation now,” Richardson said.

In February, the 15th Circuit had 4,185 backlog cases. 3,184 of those cases were in Horry County. In comparison, the 13th Circuit, which had the most in the state, had 8,886 cases, according to data.

Data shows the 15th Circuit has 254 pending indictments that are more than three years old, which is one of the lowest in the state.

Richardson said the county is trying to focus on cases that are several years old.