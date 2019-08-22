Horry County man arrested for child pornography

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – An Horry County man has been arrested for child pornography.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Jeffrey Dale Vereen of Little River was arrested on Wednesday for one count of Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. 

Investigators say that a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) led them to Vereen and that he distributed child pornography.

If convicted Vereen could face up to 10 years in prison. The case is being prosecuted by the State Attorney General’s Office.

