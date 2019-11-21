Horry County man arrested on 10 child pornography charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – An Horry County man was arrested Thursday on 10 child pornography charges, according to SC Attorney General Alan Wilson.

In a press release, Wilson says that 20-year-old Damion Demetrius Frazier of Conway was arrested on 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The arrest comes after an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Horry County Police and Sheriff’s Office, and the Coastal Carolina Police Department.

According to the release, investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Frazier. Investigators state Frazier possessed files of child pornography.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office. Frazier faces up to 100 years in prison if convicted on all charges.