HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department are searching for a man who is wanted for attempted murder, according to HCPD.

Reginald Francis Neville is wanted for attempted murder in connection with a shooting on July 19 on Chanticleer Village Drive, according to HCPD officials.

Neville was last seen driving a light blue Hyundai Tucson with a South Carolina license plate ‘SJL-909,’ police said.

Anyone with information on Neville’s location is asked to contact HCPD at 843-248-1520, or contact local authorities.