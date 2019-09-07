Horry Co. School Board member charged with DUI

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County School Board member Holly Heniford has been charged with DUI, according to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center website.

Heniford was booked into J. Reuben Long around 7 p.m. Friday and released after midnight.

Heniford posted an apology on Facebook Saturday morning, explaining the ‘unfortunate and embarrassing situation’ will not affect her ‘commitment to our children and Horry County Schools.’

Heniford was elected to the Horry County Board of Education in 2014, according to her bio page on the district’s website. She serves District 1, and is also a licensed real estate broker.

