CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – James Floyd Wright, the Transportation Director for Horry County Schools was arrested Thursday night, according to Lisa Bourcier with Horry County Schools

Booking records at J. Reuben Long Detention Center say that Wright was arrested by South Carolina Highway Patrol at around 7:20 p.m. No charges have been listed in connection to the arrest.

