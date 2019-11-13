Horry County teen to be tried as adult for sexual assault and attempted murder charges

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A 16-year-old in Horry County will be tried as an adult on attempted murder and sexual assault charges, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

In a hearing held Wednesday, a judge decided that Nicholas Rios will be tried as an adult on charges of attempted murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree burglary, and kidnapping. These charges are in connection to a July 19 incident involving a 71-year-old woman in Surfside Beach.

“We felt the seriousness of the crime called for the case to be prosecuted in General Sessions Court,” said Assistant Solicitor Lauren Vinson who is prosecuting the case.