House, car in Lake City shot up this morning; police, mayor respond to numerous shootings

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Police are investigating a shooting in Lake City on Monday morning.

According to Lake City Police Cheif Kip Coker, a house and a vehicle were struck by bullets. The incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Lassie Street at Redus Barr Street.

Police have responded to a number of shootings in Lake City during the past couple of months. There have been two deadly shootings in Lake City in barely more than a week.

As police ask for outside help to investigate and find the people responsible, Mayor Lovith Anderson Jr. says more needs to change to stop this violence.

“I grew up in this community and this has been my hometown,” the mayor said. “My expectation for Lake City is for us, as a community, to come together and help us solve the problem that we’re having.”

The U.S. Marshals Service, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are working with city police on the cases.

“To my knowledge, we have over 300 gang members within the city limits of Lake City and we’re coming after them,” said Chief Kipp Coker.

