‘I’m just going to bleed out:’ suspect said in 911 call before officer-involved shooting

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) — One man was shot by SWAT after allegedly pulling a gun on law enforcement on Saturday night.

Around 9:41 p.m., deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Janice Drive in Pembroke in reference to a 911 call hang-up. According to the report, the dispatcher was able to make contact with the caller who claimed “I’m just going to bleed out,” before hanging up the phone again.

Matthew Oxendine, 46, of Red Springs, made the call, according to the report, and when deputies arrived they found him driving a car on Janice Drive. Oxendine was revving or “rushing” the motor and then backed the car into a driveway and set fire to the interior headliner of the car, deputies said.

Deputies said they attempted to get Oxendine to exit the vehicle, so that he could receive medical attention for the injuries that he called 911 about.

Oxendine threatened the deputies, informing them he had a weapon and did prison time for harming law enforcement in the past, according to the report. Deputies found Oxendine completed a three-year sentence for assaulting a law enforcement officer with a gun in 2009.

SWAT was then called in to assist with removing Oxendine from the smoking vehicle.

Oxendine pointed “what appeared to be a firearm” at the approaching SWAT Team, according to the report, and was shot. Deputies called for an EMS technician who was standing by, but Oxendine eventually was pronounced dead at the scene.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is leading an investigation into the shooting, which is a normal procedure for officer-involved shootings.

The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office also responded to the scene.

All officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave.

Count on News13 for updates.