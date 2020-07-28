Investigation continues after 2 women killed in Lumberton; community condemns violence

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) — An investigation is ongoing as police in Lumberton work to catch the suspect wanted in a shooting that left two women dead Friday.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Family Dollar on East Fifth Street Friday afternoon, and left Kayla Kyle, 32 and Kimberly Hunt, 41, dead, according to LPD.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins announced Monday morning a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect had been upped to $10,000, thanks to two anonymous groups.

Police have released several images and a video of the suspect. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

The act of violence has sparked concern for some in the area.

“I live right here in the back of the store, I could get hit with a stray bullet,” William Hedgepeth of Lumberton said. “I hope I just don’t get shot walking my dog or being out here in the day. It’s that bad.”

Others said they wanted to see more happen to prevent such acts.

“I feel as if our community is being run over by all this violence that’s going around.” William Jacobs, who lives nearby, said. “Something needs to be done about it. I mean more police patrol or something like that.”

Ethel Morgan is from Robeson County and says people need to pray for peace.

“It’s really sad that people can’t go to their store where they live at in their community and be safe,” Morgan said. “Because of all the stuff happening in the world today… People need to go back to prayer to heal this land.”

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Wilkins said the murders were “senseless” and “cowardly.”

