J.W. Bailey’s store broken into again – less than a week after he was shot and killed there

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Somebody broke into John Walter Bailey’s store less than a week after he was shot and killed there.

Deputies noticed the store was broken into at about noon on Thursday. They think it happened overnight but are not sure off the timeline, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Family and friends are still mourning the death of the popular Dillon store owner and longtime firefighter who was killed during an armed robbery at the store last week. A firefighter’s funeral service was held for him at First Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon.

“I went to check on Daddy’s store this morning and someone had broken into it,” J.W.’s son, Keith Bailey, posted soon after finding out. Keith Bailey is the fire chief for the city of Dillon

J.W. Bailey

“I hope you burn in Hell forever along with the ones that killed my Daddy,” he wrote with understandable emotions. “I had already taken the cigarettes and beer out that ya’ll have stolen from him over the last 47 years.”

Keith Bailey said when he leaves the store on Thursday there will be nothing left to steal. “So please pass the word around, because they are some sorry sob in this world,” he posted.

Many people attended J.W. Bailey’s funeral service. He owned the store for nearly 45 years and was a member of the Dillon Fire Department for more than 50 years. He was 77 years old.

Keith has offered an award of $5,300 for any information leading to the arrest of the killers. “Please everyone,” Keith pleaded last week, “my Daddy did not deserve this and it is killing me, I Loved him with all of my Heart.”

No arrests have been made and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating.

If you have any information, please call the Dillon County Sheriff’s Department at (843) 774-1432.