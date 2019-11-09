Judge hands down verdicts in 2016 Horry County double murder case

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A judge Friday evening delivered the verdicts for two men in connection to a 2016 double murder case in Horry County.

According to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, Calvin Ford was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Aliga Campbell was also on trial for the case, he was found not guilty and was released.

The men were suspects in the June 2016 shooting on Warren Street in Myrtle Beach. At the time of that shooting, Ford was out on bond for an attempted murder charge connected to a 2015 shooting at the Fat Boiz Bar.

Ford attempted to have the charges against him dismissed under the Stand Your Ground law, the judge denied his motion.

Dameion Hakeem Alston, 26, and Marquis Jamal Burgess, 27 both of Myrtle Beach died in the shooting. The men were gathered for a celebration in the 1000 block Warren Street in Myrtle Beach when multiple shots were fired into the crowd and Alston and Burgess were killed.