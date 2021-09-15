Judge sentences man found with drugs after traffic stop in Robeson County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WBTW) — A judge sentenced a man Tuesday who was found with drugs after a traffic stop in August 2019 in Robeson County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Markel Brown, 20, of Maple Hill, was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, distribution of 100 grams or more of heroin, possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, according to the attorney’s office.

Documents show Brown was returning to the Maple Hill area from Atlanta after he got a large amount of drugs to distribute in eastern North Carolina, according to the attorney’s office. Brown was a passenger in a car that was pulled over Aug. 13, 2019 by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

When searching the car, Brown was found with more than a kilogram of cocaine, a .22 caliber handgun with an altered serial number, and $8.992, according to the attorney’s office. After further investigation, authorities discovered Brown was trafficking cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl to the Maple Hill area.

The attorney’s office said Brown was responsible for distributing more than 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, 380 grams of heroin, 79 grams of heroin/fentanyl mixture, and 70 grams of methamphetamine between December 2018 and September 2019.

In October 2020, while in prison, Brown was found with homemade alcohol and when officers tried to take it, he punched an officer multiple times in the face and head area, the attorney’s office said.