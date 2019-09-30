Jury selection underway for couple’s double-murder trial

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Jury selection is underway in a 2017 double-murder case, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

The case is against Jordan Hodge and Kenneth Carlisle, who each face two counts of murder, according to Richardson. Those charges stem from the deaths of Hodge’s grandparents.

Hodge and Carlisle both denied plea deals and requested a jury trial earlier this year, says Richardson. If they had accepted plea deals, each would have received a 60-year sentence.

The pair is accused of killing the elderly couple and dumping their bodies by the river. The bodies were found near a boat landing in Bucksville with gunshot wounds in their heads.

Warrants indicated the remains found on Brown Chapel Avenue on July 15, 2017, were that of Linda McAllister and William Clemons, but, Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler officially released the victims’ identities on July 24, 2017.

Opening statements are expected to start on Tuesday, says Richardson.

