LAKE CITY SC (WBTW) – Lake City Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the people in these photos in regards to a shoplifting case that occurred at the Walmart on October 3rd, according to police.

If you know the subjects or may know where they can be found, please contact the Police Department at 843-374-5411.