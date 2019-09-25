Lake City police make arrest in shooting case near Lake City High School

Crime
Courtesy: Lake City Police Department

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the Lake City Police Department have made an arrest after a recent shooting in the city.

According to Lake City Police, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Highland Point Drive on Tuesday, across the street from Lake City High School. After collecting evidence officers later arrested Moses Shemar Brown in connection to a nearby shooting.

Lake City High School was notified of the search ahead of time and the school decided to go into lockdown as officers did their work.

Brown is being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. He is charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to booking records.

