Laurinburg Police investigating after 16-year-old found dead with a gunshot wound

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old was found dead with a gunshot wound.

According to Laurinburg Police Chief Darwin Williams, officers were responding to a reported burglary in progress with shots fired at 303 College Drive Sunday morning. When officers arrived they located a deceased 16-year-old with a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told officers that three males were seen breaking into a vehicle at the home when shots were fired and they fled, according to Chief Williams. The witnesses also said that one of the males was struck and fell deceased at the scene. The two others ran in the direction of Phritz and Pitt Street.

The Laurinburg Police department is investigating this case with assistance from SBI and the District Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Laurinburg Police Department Detective Division at 910-276-3211.