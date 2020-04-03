Laurinburg police: Man found with gunshot, airlifted to hospital ‘in serious condition’

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – Laurinburg police say a man was airlifted to the hospital “in serious condition” after being found with a gunshot wound.

Officers responded to Stewartsville Road in Laurinburg’s Washington Park area around 12:07 a.m. Friday for a shots fired call, Captain Chris Young says. Officers searched the area and found a 24-year-old man “lying next to the roadway” in the 700 block of First Street with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken by Scotland County EMS to Scotland Memorial Hospital. He was then airlifted to another hospital “in serious condition.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

