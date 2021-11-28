Laurinburg police search for juvenile after store employee shot dead

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are searching for a 16-year-old juvenile after a store employee was shot dead Saturday night, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

Police were called to Ahlams Convenience store on Caldeonia Road for reports of a shooting. Officers found Nabil Ali Mohammed Alrabaly, 32, of Laurinburg, unresponsive with a gunshot wound in the parking lot, according to police. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police learned during the investigation Alrabaly and another employee were walking to their car in the parking lot after closing the store when a male pulled out a gun and demanded money, according to police.

The other employee got out of the car. The male ran away and fired shots, hitting Alrabaly, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211 or the Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146.