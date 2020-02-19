Longs man, 67, charged with criminal sexual conduct with a boy, 11 to 14 years old

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – A 67-year-old Longs man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a boy between the ages of 11 to 14.

Police charged George Edward Priest, 67, of Longs, with sexual abuse after speaking with the victim and the victim’s mother. The victim revealed the abuse during counseling sessions in October. The abuse occurred between January 2018 to October 2019, officers said.

In October of 2019, an officer spoke with a victim who said he was sexually abused by Priest in the past year, according to the report. During the investigation, officers said they learned other children were at risk.

The victim said he feared for the other children and that one of them confided in him, saying similar sexual abuse happened. That child was taken into emergency protective custody.

Priest is in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.