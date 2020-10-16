Lumberton man arrested after alleged robbery and shooting

FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) — Fairmont police have arrested a 20-year-old Lumberton man for an alleged armed robbery and a shooting.

Syril Deshawn Harrington was arrested after being treated and discharged from a hospital after being shot in the foot, according to police.

Harrington allegedly exchanged gunfire with 22-year-old Alshaquan Williams, of Fairmont, at 9:45 a.m. Oct. 8 in the parking lot of the Fairmont Food Lion. Bullets from Harrington’s gun hit an occupied car, the Food Lion and a McDonald’s next door, according to police.

Police are looking for Williams, who is charged with damage to property and discharging a firearm within city limits. Harrington has asked authorities not to charge Williams for shooting him in the foot.

In a separate incident, Harrington allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint on Sept. 23, according to police. The man was robbed of his wallet and cell phone by two people while he was doing yard work.

Police have warrants and are looking for the second man, 22-year-old Thomas Simms, of Fairmont, for the charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to police.

Harrington has been charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle in motion, damage to real property, and discharging a firearm within city limits for the shooting, and with robbery with a dangerous weapon for the alleged armed robbery.

Harrington was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center with a total bond of $127,500 for all charges.

