Lumberton man charged after drugs found at motel

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton man was charged after drugs were found at a motel, according to deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, the Drug Enforcement Division and SWAT operators searched the Econo Lodge Motel in the 2300 block of Capuano Road as part of a search warrant, according to deputies.

Fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, a gun, and drug paraphernalia were all seized during the search, deputies said.

Justin T. Locklear, 29, was charged with several drug trafficking and possession charges, deputies said.

Locklear was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information on drug or weapons violations in Robeson County is asked to call the Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.