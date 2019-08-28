Lumberton man charged with arson

Breaking News Alert
Courtesy: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A Lumberton man has been arrested on for arson following a domestic dispute.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Aaron Locklear has been charged with Second-degree arson and Communicating threats.

The Sheriff’s Office says the charges stem from an incident on August 12 at a home on Parnell Road and that the arson was the result of a domestic dispute between Locklear and the victim.

Locklear was arrested on Monday by U.S. Marshals and the Sheriff’s Office. He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.

