Lumberton man gets 25 years for carjacking, shooting at police

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton man will spend 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2020 carjacking.

Emanuel Lee McPherson, 32, was a passenger in a car on June 7, 2020, when the vehicle was pulled over, according to U.S. Attorney Michael F. Easley, Jr.’s office. McPherson gave police a fake name, and law enforcement realized during the stop that he was a convicted felon with active warrants out for his arrest.

The vehicle then suddenly quickly drove off, and McPherson leaned out of the vehicle and fired multiple times in the direction of law enforcement, according to Easley’s office. The vehicle went through Lumberton at speeds that exceeded 100 mph, and almost hit other vehicles.

McPherson eventually threw the gun out of the vehicle and was taken into custody. He is accused of also holding the driver of the vehicle at gunpoint and threatened to kill them if his commands weren’t followed.

He had previously been convicted of indecent liberties with a child, along with other felony offenses. His warrants at the time included being wanted for multiple felony probation violations, failing to register as a sex offender, felony larceny and misdemeanor larceny.