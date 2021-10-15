Lumberton man sentenced to 16 years for possessing guns as a felon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton man was sentenced Friday to 16 years in prison for possessing weapons as a convicted felon, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Michael Hucks pleaded guilty June 9 to the charges. Hucks sold multiple guns out of a drug house on Van Born Drive in Lumberton, according to the attorney’s office. Multiple shootings were also reported in the area. Law enforcement investigated between December 2019 and January 2020.

Confidential informants bought two guns from Hucks in December 2019, according to the release.

Hucks was previously convicted of multiple felonies and was not allowed to possess firearms, according to the attorney’s office. He was convicted of three violent felony offenses and was considered an Armed Career Criminal.