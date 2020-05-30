Lumberton man wanted after assault, shooting into vehicle: Deputies

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Deputies in Robeson County say a man is wanted after an assault Saturday and another incident earlier this week.

Don Anthony Locklear, 39, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Saturday.

Deputies responded to the 2100 block of Oakgrove Church Road in Lumberton for a person who was assaulted, the news release said. The victim was taken to a local medical center where she is being treated for not life-threatening injuries.

Locklear is also wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for another incident, according to the RCSO. Deputies responded Thursday to the intersection of Highway 211 and McQueen Rd. in Red Springs for a weapons violation. Victims reportedly told police that Locklear shot into their vehicle as they were leaving a store.

Anyone with information about Locklear’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100. Count on News13 for updates.

Latest Headlines