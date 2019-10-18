Lumberton police arrest man wanted in Illinois after finding guns, drugs in hotel room

Jason Groves (courtesy: Lumberton Police Department)

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Lumberton police have arrested a man wanted in Illinois after finding guns and drugs in a hotel room.

Lumberton police say on October 16, they received information about a man wanted in Illinois possibly being at the Roadway Inn #2, located at 150 Jackson Court.

Lumbeton police, with assistance from a “Lumberton Motel Corridor officer,” arrested Jason Groves, 47, of Evansville, Indiana.

Police also conducted a search of a hotel room, where they say the following items were found:

  • a gun
  • “suspected methamphetamine”
  • “suspected Alprazolam (Xanax)”
  • “suspected marijuana”
  • drug paraphernalia

Groves was charged with:

  • possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine
  • felony possession of methamphetamine
  • maintaining a drug dwelling
  • simple possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance
  • simple possession of marijuana
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

Groves received a $250,000 secured bond for items found in the room, police say. He was refused bond for the fugitive warrant.

