Lumberton police arrest man wanted in Illinois after finding guns, drugs in hotel room

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Lumberton police have arrested a man wanted in Illinois after finding guns and drugs in a hotel room.
Lumberton police say on October 16, they received information about a man wanted in Illinois possibly being at the Roadway Inn #2, located at 150 Jackson Court.
Lumbeton police, with assistance from a “Lumberton Motel Corridor officer,” arrested Jason Groves, 47, of Evansville, Indiana.
Police also conducted a search of a hotel room, where they say the following items were found:
- a gun
- “suspected methamphetamine”
- “suspected Alprazolam (Xanax)”
- “suspected marijuana”
- drug paraphernalia
Groves was charged with:
- possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine
- felony possession of methamphetamine
- maintaining a drug dwelling
- simple possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance
- simple possession of marijuana
- possession of drug paraphernalia
Groves received a $250,000 secured bond for items found in the room, police say. He was refused bond for the fugitive warrant.
