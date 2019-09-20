Lumberton police arrest student for bringing gun to school

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Police in Lumberton have arrested a student they say brought a gun to school earlier in the week.

According to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department, a student showed a handgun to someone else at Lumberton Senior High School Tuesday afternoon. The student was located off-campus at around 5:53 p.m that evening.

The student has been charged with having a weapon on campus and possession of a weapon by a minor. The student received a $2,500 secured bond from the magistrate.

In April a student was arrested for a similar incident at this same school.

The Lumberton Police Department says it does not release the names of juveniles under the age of 18.