Lumberton police: Man accused of showing gun during fight at Walmart turns himself in

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A man accused of showing a gun during a fight at a Lumberton Walmart turned himself in, police say.

Willie Montrel Floyd, 26, of Fairmont, turned himself into the Lumberton Police Department around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Lumberton police. Floyd allegedly “brandished the firearm and started the physical altercation” between himself and another man inside the Walmart, located at 5050 Fayetteville Road.

Lumberton police say the weapon used in the alleged crime was surrendered to police when Floyd turned himself in.

Floyd is charged with:

assault by pointing a gun

going armed to the terror of the people

assault with a deadly weapon

communicating threats

Floyd was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center and given a $10,000 secured bond.

Lumberton police also say “based on interviews and evidence collected at the scene,” they don’t believe any shots were fired during the incident.

No physical injuries were reported, police say, “but medical personnel were called to the scene for a person suffering an unknown medical condition.”

“This incident appears to be isolated to two individuals who were involved in a physical altercation inside the WalMart Super Center. One of the individuals was brandishing a firearm before, during, and after the altercation. Individuals inside the store tried to break up the altercation before both individuals ran outside of the store,” Lumberton police added. “Officers have been able to determine that both individuals fled from the scene in vehicles prior to law enforcement arriving on the scene.”

