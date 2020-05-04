Lumberton police respond to deadly shooting at convenience store; homicide investigation ongoing

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Lumberton police are conducting a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting at a convenience store.

Officers responded to the Lumberton Quick Check convenience store, located at 1925 E. 5th Street, around 12:07 a.m. Monday for a shooting, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Police say they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds upon arriving and both men were taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Johnny Ausbon Grice, 49, of Lumberton, died at the hospital from his injuries, police say. A 20-year-old Lumberton man “sustained life threatening injuries” and was airlifted to another hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lumberton police detectives at 910-671-3845.

