Lumberton woman injured by shots fired into home

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Police say a Lumberton woman shot in the torso and arm by someone who fired into a home on Page Street.

Lumberton police were called at about 6:56 p.m. on Thursday to Page Street in Lumberton for a person who had been shot. Officers determined that an unknown person or persons shot into the house while the woman and five others were inside.

No one else inside the house was injured.

The woman was transported to an undisclosed hospital for treatment and her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.