Man accused of attempting to smuggle guns to Iraq through Port of Savannah

A photo introduced as evidence in the detention hearing for Nihad Al Jaberi includes nine firearms from a shipment interdicted in the Port of Savannah and reassembled, along with other firearms removed during a search of the defendant’s residence. (provided by the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man formally accused of attempting to smuggle firearms to Iraq through the Port of Savannah was arraigned in U.S. District Court Monday.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney David Estes for the Southern District of Georgia, Nihad Al Jaberi, 41, of Clarkston, has been indicted on charges of smuggling, failure to notify a common carrier and submitting false or misleading export information.

Al Jaberi was previously detained after a hearing in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Georgia. He faces up to 10 years in prison, along with substantial financial penalties, on the smuggling charge alone.

Al Jaberi, a legal permanent resident of the U.S., allegedly attempted in August 2020 to export three handguns and six .308-caliber long-range rifles, as described in court.

According to Estes, the firearms were discovered in a container at the port and were disassembled along with used auto parts. The shipment listed the contents as “71 Pieces of Spare Auto Parts with No License Required.”

Estes said the firearms had been obtained through straw purchases at various Atlanta-area sporting goods stores.

“This weapons seizure clearly illustrates how closely Customs and Border Protection (CBP) inspects export manifests and identifies anomalies that could potentially harm others,” said Area Port Director for CBP Savannah Henry DeBlock.

Estes also commended CBP officers for their “outstanding work in interdicting illegal shipments and maintaining border security.”

He said the case is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with CBP and prosecuted by Southern District of Georgia Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer G. Solari, Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Darron J. Hubbard and Northern District of Georgia Assistant U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.