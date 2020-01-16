Man accused of kidnapping 3-month-old arrested in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WNCT) – A man accused of kidnapping a 3-month old baby in North Carolina has been arrested in Bennettsville, police said.

On Thursday, the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a call about a breaking and entering in progress. Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim.

The victim said her 3-month old baby had been taken by his father.

During the investigation, kidnapping, breaking and entering and assault charges were obtained on Jerry Mark Stevens II.

With the assistance of the U.S Marshall’s Office, Stevens was arrested in Bennettsville, South Carolina, and is currently awaiting extradition back to Rocky Mount.

The child and mother are currently being reunited.