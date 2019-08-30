Breaking News Alert
Man accused of sexually assaulting child at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have arrested a man they believe sexually assaulted a 13-year-old at a Myrtle Beach hotel.

According to an arrest warrant from Myrtle Beach Police Department, the victim told police that while they were sleeping on the couch they felt something rubbing against their butt. When the victim turned around they say they saw a man standing over them masturbating.

Police have arrested Donald Ray Bracey in connection to the case. Bracey is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He is currently out of jail on a $10,000 bond.

