Man accused of sexually assaulting fourth-grader in SC detained by U.S. immigration officers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it has detained a man previously arrested for sexually assaulting a fourth-grader after identifying him as an illegal alien.

Authorities arrested 29-year-old Carlos Bartolo Rios earlier this month after the victim told her school counselor that she had been sexually assaulted by Rios between February and June 2019.

The child also told investigators that Rios would show her “nasty sex videos” and told her not to tell anyone about the incidents.

Carlos Bartolo Rios (via WCBD)

Rios was initially charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child and booked into the Charleston County Detention Center.

While booked there, ICE identified him as an illegal alien from Mexico and lodged an immigration detainer with Charleston County to seek to take custody of him for removal, which would happen after facing the child sexual assault charges.

“This case is an excellent example of ICE’s ongoing focus to prioritize its immigration enforcement efforts toward unlawfully present foreign nationals who pose a clear threat to public safety,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Atlanta Acting Field Office Director John Tsoukaris. “Despite attempts by some to confuse the public, ICE does not conduct any type of random or indiscriminate enforcement and the agency’s targeted enforcement efforts make communities safer for all persons whatever their immigration status may be.”

LATEST HEADLINES: