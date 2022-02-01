Man accused of shooting at South Carolina deputy

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the man who shot at a deputy has been arrested.

The sheriff’s office was searching for Zackery Edwin Sterling Fiskeaux after a deputy tried to pull over a black Ford Ranger, however they the driver going after an initial stop. A man, who was later identified as Fiskeaux, got out of the vehicle, ran into the woods and fired shots towards the deputy.

According to the sheriff’s office, Fiskeaux was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in Pickens Co. on Old Seneca Road overnight. A deputy met with SLED and transported him to the Oconee County Detention Center, where he was served with with arrest warrants.