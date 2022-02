Man accused of shooting at South Carolina deputy

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the man who shot at a deputy has been arrested.

The sheriff’s office was searching for Zackery Edwin Sterling Fiskeaux after a deputy tried to pull over a black Ford Ranger, however they the driver going after an initial stop. A man, who was later identified as Fiskeaux, got out of the vehicle, ran into the woods and fired shots towards the deputy.

According to the sheriff’s office, Â Fiskeaux was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in Pickens Co. on Old Seneca Road overnight. A deputy met with SLED and transported him to the Oconee County Detention Center, where he was served with with arrest warrants.