Man accused of stealing $700k from HOA funds in Greenville Co., deputies say

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A former Upstate property manager turned himself in Wednesday after being accused of stealing more $700,000 from various homeowners associations.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation on October 1 after the Stonehaven housing community reported money was missing from HOA funds, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Nicholas Galipeau, 39, owner of Commercial Management Company LLC, had been entrusted to manage the HOA.

WSPA previously reported the Morning Mist, Dunwoody Oaks and Stonehaven 1 subdivisions were missing HOA funds.

Wednesday, a spokesperson with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the neighborhoods involved are Stonehaven, Dunwoody Oaks, Morning Mist, and Briar Oaks in Simpsonville, as well as Hartwood Lake in Greer, The Ridge at Sunset in Travelers Rest, Bexley Park in Boiling Springs, Peachtree Park in Duncan, and Arbor Woods and Triple Creek in Piedmont.

Investigators said Galipeau stole funds from 10 separate communities over the past three years.

Galipeau has been charged with 10 counts of breach of trust more than $2000 but less than $10,000, according to the Greenville County Detention Center. He is being held on a $20,000 bond.