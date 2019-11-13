Man accused of stealing two pick-up trucks from Johnsonville business

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Sheriff’s Office Deputies have arrested a man in connection to the theft of two pick-up trucks from a Johnsonville business.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, John Paul Hancock Jr. was arrested Tuesday in connection to the theft of two pick-up trucks from Stone’s Electrical Contractors on Lake City Highway in April.

According to investigators, Hancock entered the locked fenced off area of the business and took a 2005 Silverado on or about April 6, driving it through the locked gate. Then on or about April 7 he returned to the business and took a 2015 Silverado. Both vehicles are alleged to be worth over $5,000 each.

Hancock is charged with two counts of grand larceny. He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.