Man and teenager arrested for selling fentanyl, heroin in Robeson County

MAXTON, NC (WBTW) — Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man and a teenager for selling heroin and fentanyl in the Maxton area of Robeson County on Saturday.

Deputies arrested Darrell A. Locklear, 20, of Lumberton and a 17-year-old, of Maxton, according to the report.

According to the report, deputies have been investigating a recent increase in overdoses and deaths in the area.

This led to an attempted stop on a 2007 Chevy Malibu, according to deputies. The driver, the 17-year-old, refused to stop and started driving erratically through an intersection. The teenager was throwing narcotics out of the window while driving almost causing accidents, deputies said.

According to the report, deputies were able to stop the teenager and take him into custody. The stop lead to the seizure of fentanyl, marijuana, suboxone, drug paraphernalia, and money.

According to the report, the teenager was charged with no driver’s license, fleeing to elude arrest and failure to stop for a stop light in relation. He was also charged with two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a scheduled II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and simple possession of a scheduled III controlled substance, according to the report.

The teenager is being held in the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Deputies said that the teenager’s arrest lead them to a residence on Stanton Drive in Maxton. Law enforcement searched the residence and seized of a quantity of fentanyl, firearms, money, and drug paraphernalia, according to the report.

Locklear was arrested and charged with trafficking opium or heroin, with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a scheduled II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the report.

Locklear is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center with a $50,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information or any information regarding weapon violations and drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191.

