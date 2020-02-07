Man arrested, accused of grabbing, forcibly kissing female students outside College of Charleston library

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – A man accused of grabbing and kissing students after asking them for money has been booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

The College of Charleston says the man, later identified as 62-year-old Timothy Glenn Williams, approached two students in separate incidents and asked them for money as they entered Addlestone Library on Thursday.

After handing over money, the college said the man grabbed the students by the waist and forcibly kissed them.

Public safety officers quickly located and arrested Williams on nearby Calhoun Street.

Williams, who is not affiliated with the college, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and trespassing. His bond was set at more than $10,000.

Jail records show Williams has been arrested in the past for indecent exposure and public intoxication.

