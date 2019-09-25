Man arrested after allegedly attacking a woman with a hammer and screwdriver

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police have arrested a man after he allegedly attacked a woman with a hammer and screwdriver.

According to an incident report from Horry County Police, officers were called to a domestic situation at the Roadside Inn near Surfside Beach on Monday. The responding officer found the victim sitting on the back of a work truck just down the block from the hotel.

The report states that the victim told officers that she and the suspect, identified by police as Eddie Eugene Warren, got into a verbal altercation that turned physical. She told officers that Warren hit her with his fists and a hammer all over her body and face. She says he also tried to use a screwdriver to stab her in her legs.

She told officers that Warren also straggled her multiple times until she lost consciousness, according to the report. She also says that Warren tied her hands to the ends of the bed in the hotel room and would not allow her to leave.

She told officers that Warren had been drinking and eventually passed out. When he was asleep she was able to escape the hotel room and ran to construction workers asking them to call 911, the report says.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

When officers went to the hotel to arrest Warren they found him in a bed with a knife in his hand, according to the incident report. Warren was detained without incident. Officers observed blood in different spots on the bed and multiple signs of a struggle in the room.

Warren is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and kidnapping. He is currently out on a $15,000 bond, according to booking records.