Man arrested after gun was found in carry-on bag at MYR

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested after a firearm was found in a carry-on bag at a TSA checkpoint at Myrtle Beach International Airport on Sunday.

According to an incident report from Horry County Police, officers were alerted by TSA that a firearm was found in a bag at the checkpoint. The report says the bag belonged to Walter Scott Conner. Inside the bag, officers found a black Glock 9mm. Conner was then arrested and charged with carrying or displaying firearms in public buildings or adjacent areas.

Conner was taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, he has since been released on a $500 bond.