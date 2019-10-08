Man arrested after Robeson County deputies seize kilogram of cocaine valued over $40K

ROWLAND, NC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested after Robeson County deputies seized a kilogram of cocaine valued at over $40,000.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division investigators conducted a traffic stop around 10:30 a.m. Monday on a 2019 Ford E350 Transit Van in the area of Highway 301 and Franklin Street in Rowland, according to the RCSO.

“During the course of the traffic stop and investigation,” deputies found and seized a kilogram of cocaine, the RCSO said. The cocaine has a street value of about $44,000. Investigators also reportedly found marijuana in the vehicle.

Joel Armando Rodriguez, 46, of Maxton, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, and maintaining a drug vehicle.

Joel Armando Rodriguez (photo: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office)

Rodriguez was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center and given a $75,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about drug activity is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office DEU at 910-671-3191.

