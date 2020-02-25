Man arrested for robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping in Robeson County; 1 still wanted

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested for robbery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping in Robeson County and another person is still wanted.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Lumberton Police Department and U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Johnathan Maurice Mack, 24, of Red Springs on Monday, the sheriff’s office said. Mack faces the following charges in connection with a robbery that happened on Feb. 18:

“conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon”

two counts of “robbery with a dangerous weapon”

two counts of “second degree kidnapping”

“possession of firearm by a convicted felon”

Mack was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center and given a $275,000 secured bond.

Johnathan Maurice Mack (courtesy: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office)

Tamos Deon Jones, 25, of Shannon, is wanted by the sheriff’s office in connection with the robbery. Jones will face charges of “conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, two (2) counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two (2) counts of second degree kidnapping and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.”

Anyone with information about Jones’ location is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: