Man arrested in 2011 Robeson County cold case murder

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Robeson County deputies have made an arrest in an eight-year-old cold case murder.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, Emanuel Travis Powers was arrested and charged with first-degree homicide on Wednesday.

Power was arrested in connection to the 2011 shooting death of Nathan Johnson of Orrum. On June 30, 2011, deputies were called to Tommy’s County Store on Fire Tower Road, when deputies arrived they found Johnson lying at the front door of the store. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting was the result of an altercation at the store, the press release says.

Powers is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins says “We are again pleased that the Cold Case team along with the Criminal Investigative Division and the District Attorney’s Office were able to reopen this case and bring a sense of closure to a grieving family. We continue to ask for the public’s help on other cases such as this. Together we can make a difference in our county, but it takes the public working alongside of law enforcement”.